Bridgerton Netflix series two creates 'buzz' for Bath economy
By Pam Caulfield
BBC West Digital
- Published
The highly anticipated return of Netflix's record breaking drama Bridgerton is upon us.
With ladies promenading past the Royal Crescent in their corseted dresses and lace umbrellas, Bath was the ideal setting for the hit series, watched by 82m households around the world.
As fans settle in for season two to find out what the latest column by the mysterious Lady Whistledown will reveal, BBC News asks whether the show is likely to create as much hype this time round?
Nicky and Jon Ison, who own The Abbey Deli in Bath, certainly think so.
Their cafe was turned into Modiste, Madame Delacroix's dress shop, where much gossip from the first series was swapped.
The couple launched their own fashion range, chocolate and merchandise, after registering Modiste as a trademark, something Netflix did not think to do.
Since finding out the release date of season two, they have started offering Bridgerton afternoon tea experiences and are taking bookings for the spring and summer.
Mrs Ison said sometimes superfans of the show become a little hysterical.
"We do have crying people on the doorstep, because the Duke of Hastings has been in our shop. I can't believe what a phenomenon it is," she said.
"We're not defined by it, but it is a lovely thing to have and we're very proud of it.
"It's nice that people can come into the shop and see where it was filmed."
However, the couple is unsure how much they will feature in series two.
And that is because Netflix did not film at their shop, or others in Bath, this time around.
Instead it created a replica set on the outskirts of the city that enabled the crew and cast to form a bubble and continue filming through the Covid-19 lockdown of early 2021.
Despite this, tourism leaders in Bath are still hopeful series two will spark an interest in the city once more.
After the first series one of the first things to sell out were tours of places in Bath where key scenes had been filmed.
Kathryn Davis, director of tourism for Visit West, said: "The full impact is very difficult to quantify at the moment, especially as there were limited opportunities to travel during the time it initially aired on Netflix.
"We hope to reveal the full extent of its direct impact on the local visitor economy with research later this year.
"The indirect value of seeing Bath on screen, the resulting global media coverage, and creation of Bridgerton-inspired visitor experiences runs into millions [of pounds]."
Many attractions have launched new experiences, hoping to cash in this time on the overseas market as travel restrictions relating to the pandemic are lifted.
Visit Bath updated the section of its website dedicated to the show last month and has already had more hits than when the first series aired.
Layla Arthur and Emily Thatcher binge-watched the first series and said they could not wait for more superfans to pass by their hairdressers.
They are co-owners of 12 Trim Street that was transformed into Gunter's Tea Shop.
Ms Arthur said: "We don't usually get a lot of footfall but the daily tours have put us on the map.
"It's created a buzz and real excitement on Trim Street."
And keen Instagrammers are proving great for business too.
"We are aware that people who have watched the series are touring the city and stopping at businesses which are featured which is a great opportunity for raising brand awareness," said Allison Herbert, CEO of Bath Business Improvement District.
"There is certainly a feeling that having so many businesses featured in Bridgerton, is great way to promote Bath as an attractive destination to visit."
