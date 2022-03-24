Claire Holland: Man arrested over woman missing since 2012
Police investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since 2012 have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was last seen leaving a city centre pub on 6 June that year.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 40-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with the case in 2019, was taken into custody on Thursday.
The arrest follows a major police operation in November 2021.
Claire was last seen leaving the Seamus O'Donnell's pub in St Nicholas Street at about 23:25 BST the day after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee weekend, and reported missing a few days later.
The investigation into her disappearance was renewed last year with searches, including some involving police divers, taking place in a number of locations.
CCTV footage of her on the last day she was seen alive was also released in an attempt to jog people's memories.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was continuing to "provide support and updates" to Ms Holland's family.
