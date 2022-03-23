Man jailed for historical child sex offences
A man has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of child sex offences in the 1980s and 1990s.
Simon Chapman was convicted of 14 offences, including nine of indecent assault, against a girl and a boy.
The 49-year-old, of Lefroy Avenue, Basingstoke, will have to sign the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.
Investigating officer Det Sgt Laura Newton said Chapman's crimes were "abhorrent".
Bristol Crown Court heard the offences were committed against the two victims in the city in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Police began investigating Chapman in 2019 after being contacted by a third party.
'Courage of victims'
Det Sgt Newton, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Simon Chapman has today been sentenced for abhorrent offences against two victims, who have demonstrated sheer bravery and courage in disclosing the abuse he cruelly inflicted on them.
"It shouldn't be underestimated how difficult this must have been after so long and the impact this has had on them throughout their lives.
"The evidence given by both victims was compelling and I hope these convictions will help them find some of form of closure moving forward.
"I hope these verdicts will give other victims of sexual abuse the confidence to come forward and report offences to us."
