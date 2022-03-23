Bristol Sounds announce Noel Gallagher among 2022 artists
The promoter of a concert series said it was a "relief" to be thinking about live music again after a "dark time" for the industry.
Bristol Sounds returns in June with Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds, Elbow and Paolo Nutini among the acts.
Conal Dodds, of Crosstown Concerts, said the live music industry had struggled during the pandemic.
"Lots of people have lost their jobs and companies have gone out of business," he said.
"Live music is such a big part of the Bristol summer, whether that's our concerts or the ones in the Harbour Festival, the city doesn't feel the same without them."
Tom Paine, from Team Love which runs another Bristol festival Love Saves The Day, said there had been a "newfound appreciation" for big events which had been "taken away from all of us during lockdown".
Mr Dodds said: "We've been very eager to share the news about this summer's Bristol Sounds line-up and it's great to have the names out there.
"This is our biggest-ever event, the most nights we've ever done.
"I think the audiences will come back. I think people are ready to let their hair down again."
Bristol Sounds runs from 22 June to 27 June and tickets go on sale on Friday.
Rock band The War on Drugs will bring the concert series to a close, playing what Mr Dodds said would be their largest-ever show in Bristol.
