Man injured in Yeovil hammer attack awaiting surgery
- Published
A man has suffered facial fractures and lost teeth in a hammer attack by two men.
The victim, in his 40s, sustained multiple injuries and remains in hospital awaiting surgery after being set upon between 08:30 and 08:45 GMT on Friday in Yeovil.
Police want to speak to two men over the attack, which happened on Henford Hill in the Somerset town.
On Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Constabulary released an image of them.
The force urged anyone with information to contact it as part of its investigation, which is being treated as grievous bodily harm.
One of the offenders is described as white, around 6ft tall and of large build with a beard.
He wore a black hat, a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and dark coloured shoes with a white band on the sole and white laces.
The other is also described as white and around 6ft tall with short dark hair.
He wore a black jacket with a fur hood, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.
