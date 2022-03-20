More must be done says Ukrainian man living in Bristol
- Published
The organiser of a march in solidarity with the people of Ukraine said "more must be done" to help end the war.
The protest, held in Bristol City Centre on Saturday, called for an end to hostilities, more sanctions and further support for refugees.
Ukrainian ex-pat Yaroslav said Russia "needs to feel at least a fraction of the hardships that every Ukrainian feels now to make them stop".
He added: "People are fighting, people are struggling... but we do need help."
Yaroslav, who has family in Ukraine, said the level of support from "small businesses, private houses waving Ukrainian flags and local people raising funds for Ukrainian people" had been "amazing".
He feared people were getting used to the "normality" of the war in Ukraine, which he said was "edging closer and closer" to his family.
"For the first few weeks you would see Ukraine on all channels on all front pages, but now it is going down and the interest around the world may turn this into just another conflict.
"We need to keep the interest high and raise awareness that Ukraine still needs your help."
Yaroslav, who lives and works in Bristol, was speaking as vigils and services were held across the west of England.
In Staple Hill, near Bristol, people gathered at Fountain Square to pause and reflect, and lay flowers.
Funds were also being raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.
The event was organised by Labour councillor Ian Boulton and the Salvation Army.
Mr Boulton said: "It's a chance for our community to come together and reflect."
And in Glastonbury, Somerset, people gathered at the top of the Tor, where a "peace event" was live streamed so it could be seen around the world.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk