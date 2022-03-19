Explosion heard as Bristol cash machine raided by men
A cash machine has been raided in an "explosion" that woke local residents up and left them in shock.
It happened at a convenience store on Morris Road in Lockleaze, Bristol, at about 00:55 GMT on Saturday.
Two people are believed to have attacked the ATM and "a quantity of cash" was stolen, police said.
Police and firefighters were at the scene of the raid, which has caused significant damage to the store.
Local resident Edie said: "We heard this horrible bang... we thought it was a bomb or something.
"We didn't know what was going on. All we could see was the police cars going up and around here. It's really shocking.
"The noise was horrible... it went through people. Everyone was out on the street. My dog got in the cupboard because he was shaking and terrified."
The shopkeeper said he was "completely in shock" and that he did not know when he would be able to re-open.
Det Sgt Peter Walker, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "It's believed two people attended this location and caused an explosion at the cash point in the shop. They then got on a motorbike, heading towards Romney Avenue.
"This is entirely reckless and very dangerous. There is a block of flats above this premises."
A cordon remains in place.
