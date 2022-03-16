Bristol's zero-tolerance response to sexual harassment
A women's safety charter which instils a zero tolerance policy on harassment of women across bars and clubs is launching in Bristol.
One thousand of the city's night-time workers will get specialist training in recognising and managing the behaviour funded by a £282,000 government grant.
Bristol City Council is encouraging businesses across the city to sign up.
Carly Heath, a council night time economy advisor, said "improving the safety of women at night is vital.
"It is a challenge which cannot be achieved without allies throughout the city," she added.
Ms Heath said the project aims to improve public understanding of what constitutes harassment and how often it happens.
"We know that many crimes against women at night go unreported but are widely witnessed," she added.
Ms Heath said the campaign invites bystanders to call out bad behaviour, while empowering those working in the night-time economy to recognise and execute a zero-tolerance response to harassment in their venues and workplaces.
The campaign will feature a Shine A Light parade on the 24 March with people from the night-time economy in Bristol taking to the city streets dressed in and carrying lights, which finishes at Lloyd's Amphitheatre in Bristol city centre.
Ms Heath said: "Women deserve to feel welcome in the city after dark and as such, we invite all Bristolians to join our zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment."
City mayor Marvin Rees and Ms Heath are due to attend the Bristol Beacon on Wednesday where the city's venues and businesses can sign up to the seven commitments on the new safety charter.
