Rapist who attacked woman 14 times jailed
- Published
A "predatory" rapist who attacked the same woman 14 times has been jailed for 14 years.
Mario DiMaggio, 47, raped his victim twice and sexually assaulted her a total of 12 times in early 2019.
DiMaggio, of Jacobs Wells Road, Bristol, was convicted by a jury and jailed at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
Judge William Hart branded his behaviour "predatory" and placed him on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
He was also handed a life-time restraining order against his victim.
'Danger to women'
Avon and Somerset Constabulary became aware of the offences in February 2019.
Det Con Martin Rutterford said DiMaggio was a "predatory sex offender and a danger to women".
He also praised the victim for showing "remarkable bravery throughout the investigation and resulting court proceedings".
Det Con Rutterford added: "I hope this outcome will be of some comfort to her after the terrible ordeal she's been through.
"I also hope this outcome shows other victims of rape and sexual offences that they will be listened to, believed and respected if they report offences to us, and we will carry out thorough investigations to bring dangerous offenders like DiMaggio to justice."