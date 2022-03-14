Voi e-scooters: Mayor threatens to end trial over Russia ties
The West of England's e-scooter trial could be stopped unless the company behind it severs ties with Russia, the region's metro mayor has threatened.
Dan Norris told the boss of Sweden-based Voi Technology its actions would "strongly affect my thinking regarding future use" of the e-scooters.
A Swedish newspaper claims one of Voi's major shareholders has links with an oligarch sanctioned by the EU.
Voi said it was re-evaluating all its partners in light of the Ukraine war.
The allegations came from Swedish newspaper Di, which claims Russian businessman Alexander Eliseev, who owns shares in Voi, has alleged business connections to Alexei Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the EU over the Russian invasion.
Mr Eliseev is also a major shareholder and chairman of shipping firm Globaltruck, which is partly owned by the Russian state, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
In an email to Voi chief executive Fredrik Hjelm at his Stockholm headquarters, Labour mayor Mr Norris said: "I trust that Voi is taking steps to ensure that this link between the company and the Russian regime currently pursuing an illegal invasion of Ukraine is severed.
"The outcome of this matter will strongly affect my thinking regarding the future use of Voi scooters in the West of England."
Voi has previously blogged about its "support" for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
'Severe violation'
All of its scooters in the UK and Europe are set to blink blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukranian flag, between 12:00 and 13:00 GMT every day until 22 March.
Voi also said it was ceasing all business activities in Russia and Belarus.
"In regards to investors, in order to ensure consistency with our aims and values as a company, Voi conducts background checks on all our investors before agreeing on terms with them," said a company statement.
"None of our investors were under any sanctions when we accepted their investment.
"We are currently re-evaluating all our partners in light of the recent developments in Ukraine and will take any and all actions deemed necessary to comply with sanctions.
"This includes the removal of shareholders should they no longer align with our core values. We will always abide by any laws or sanctions that are in place.
"Alongside many international businesses, we believe Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a severe violation of international law and we stand on the side of democracy and the Ukrainian people at this time."
