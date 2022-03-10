Bristol rioter Mariella Gedge-Rogers jailed after attacking officer with skateboard
- Published
A woman caught on camera attacking police officers and smashing the window of a police station has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.
Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 27, from Clifton, Bristol, hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and threw improvised missiles at other officers.
It happened as violence broke out on 21 March 2020 during a Kill the Bill demonstration in central Bristol.
Gedge-Rogers was found guilty of rioting by a jury in February.
In body-worn camera and CCTV footage shown to the court, she was seen to hit a police officer on the head with a skateboard and throw missiles at other officers from the roof of Bridewell Police Station.
She was also shown repeatedly striking the front window of the police station with her skateboard before passing it to a man for him to do the same.
During sentencing at Bristol Crown Court earlier, his Honour Judge Patrick said: "You used your skateboard as a weapon and threw missiles and objects.
"You also had had a considerable amount of drink.
"Nevertheless, I conclude that your culpability is lessened because of your PTSD.
"And I bear in mind that it will make the sentence more difficult for you to serve.
"In addition, you have expressed remorse at what you have done and I'm told you're ashamed.
"People who knew you identify that you have behaved out of character."
Judge Patrick said "vile abuse" had been directed at the police, as officers were "pulled from their lines", to be kicked, punched and spat on.
"Experienced police officers, some with military experience, describe it movingly.
"One with significant services experience described it as one of the most frightening experiences in his career.
"Another said it was ferocious, prolonged and determined violence which caused them to be more scared than ever before," he said.
Gedge-Rogers is expected to serve half of her sentence in custody and the other half on licence.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk