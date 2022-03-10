BBC News

Man arrested over Southmead Hospital A&E security alert

Southmead Hospital's A&E - at the end of this road - has been closed

A man has been arrested over a security alert that led to a hospital's A&E department being closed.

Southmead Hospital in Bristol has reported an "ongoing" incident.

"We are currently responding to a security incident in our Emergency Department," the spokesman said.

Avon and Somerset Police said one man had been arrested and a "suspicious package" was found at the hospital. The force urged "patience" while the incident was investigated.

The hospital advised all "outpatient appointments and visiting" had been cancelled immediately.

It said it was unable to comment further at this time.

Police said a number of roads around the hospital had also been closed.

Southmead is one of Bristol's main hospitals and is in the north of the city.

A £430m rebuild was finished in 2014. The building has capacity for 800 beds and has 24 operating theatres.

Parts of the site date back to the 1900s.

