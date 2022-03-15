Bristol siblings take on Ukraine Drumathon for 10 days
- Published
Two siblings are taking on a blistering 10-day drumathon to raise money for children in Ukraine.
Paige, 10, and eight-year-old Kian from Bristol, said they would drum for an hour each day and expect to get a few cramps and sores.
Their father Keith said the idea for the challenge came after his family started to feel "helpless" about the Russia-Ukraine war and wanted "to do their bit".
So far they have raised £672.
The children originally planned to raise £100 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, but have now raised their target to £1,000.
On their GoFundMe page, Keith said his Kian was the one who suggested the challenge.
"The news at the moment is absolutely horrendous and we as a family have felt completely helpless," he said.
"Drumming is tiring so it will definitely be a challenge for them."
Kian said he was inspired by BBC weather reporter Owain Wyn Evans, who did a sponsored Drumathon for Children In Need last year.
"When we started off we didn't think it would get too big like this," he said
"It's getting really big now."
Paige has been drumming for four years and said she liked playing along with music.
"[The challenge] is quite hard because I'm still at school with all my clubs on and I'm still trying to do stuff like homework. I'm managing to squeeze it in," she said.
The challenge will end on Paige's birthday on 22 March.
