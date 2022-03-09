Bristol man paints giant Ukrainian flag mural to show solidarity
A landlord has painted a huge Ukrainian flag mural on the side of one of his houses in a show of support for the country.
Simon Broadhead, from Bristol, said he had been considering a mural for some time before the Russian invasion started.
"It made complete and utter sense to show my support this way," he said.
The mural measures three metres by five metres and Mr Broadhead plans to keep it there for as long as possible.
He said he had "unanimous" support from the house's residents, a group of students.
"There's a girl from Finland living there along with three others and all four of them thought it was a great idea.
"I had the colours specially mixed and it's proper masonry paint so it will stay there for a long time," he said.
So far the reaction has been positive, with pedestrians shouting support while he and a friend were painting the flag.
Mr Broadhead hopes images of his house, in the Fishponds area of the city, will travel around the world.
"I hope these pictures make it to Ukraine, the poor Ukrainians have absolutely nobody.
"They're fighting the might of the Russian army on their own," he said.
