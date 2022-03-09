Easton murders: Bristol trial hears of violent deaths
Two abattoir workers tortured two acquaintances before killing and mutilating them, a court has heard.
Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 45, are on trial for the murders of Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Hossain Pramanik in Bristol, on 11 September 2021.
Bristol Crown Court heard the men were killed in Mr McKenzie's home.
Boboc admits the murder of Mr McKenzie but denies killing Mr Pramanik, while Mr Chers denies both murders.
The jury was shown CCTV footage of Boboc and Mr Chers walking towards Mr McKenzie's home at 20 Wood Street, Easton, at 20:30 BST on the night of the killings, then returning the same way at about 23:00 BST.
On the return journey, they were apparently staggering under the weight of audio equipment stolen from Mr McKenzie's house, as well as jewellery and electronics, the court heard.
It is not in dispute that Mr Chers and Boboc spent the evening together before going to Mr McKenzie's address, where 27-year-old Mr Pramanik was visiting him.
The two defendants had worked with Mr McKenzie at an abattoir near Bristol.
'Scene of horror'
Prosecutor Kate Brunner QC told the court: "What they had left behind them was a scene of horror.
"Both men had been stabbed repeatedly while trying to defend themselves.
"Mr McKenzie had 23 knife wounds, the most severe to his neck."
Ms Brunner continued: "Mr Pramanik had been stabbed at least three times in the back and abdomen and his body had signs of deliberate infliction of pain and suffering."
The defendants then allegedly tried to clean up the scene by wiping blood off the walls and other surfaces, while thick black car paint had been sprayed on the bodies and all around the house.
The pair were arrested when Boboc told his family what he and Mr Chers had allegedly done.
Ms Brunner said: "Mr Boboc went home and told his family that he and Mr Chers had killed two men.
"They thought he was joking but the following day they became concerned enough to call the police."
It was the defendants who led the police to the house in Easton, the court heard.
The two defendants were aided in the dock by a Romanian interpreter.
The trial continues.
