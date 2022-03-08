Clive and Valerie Warrington: Trial set for son accused of murdering parents
- Published
A man accused of stabbing his parents to death is due to stand trial for their murders in August.
William Warrington, 40, from Cheltenham allegedly killed his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, in Gloucestershire on 3 March.
The divorced couple's bodies were found in separate addresses 15 miles apart in Cheltenham and Bourton-on-the-Water.
At a hearing in Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, His Honour Judge Picton set a nine-day trial to begin on 30 August.
It is expected to take place at either Bristol or Gloucester Crown Court.
Mr Warrington was absent from the hearing, having appeared before magistrates via video link on Saturday when he was remanded in custody.
He has been transferred to Broadmoor Hospital high security psychiatric facility and a pre-trial hearing has been set for 4 April at Bristol Crown Court.
In a tribute last week, the couple's family thanked well-wishers for the "outpouring of love and support" they had received.
The family said they were "devastated" by their "sudden and tragic loss".