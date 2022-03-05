Criticism over lack of detail on Bristol harbour plans
Councillors expecting to examine fresh proposals on the redevelopment of Bristol's harbourside have criticised a lack of information from officers.
Bristol City Council members said they had been presented with "nothing to scrutinise" but "kids' drawings".
The Western Harbour scheme would see new housing built and a change to the road network around Cumberland Basin.
"It's the lack of data that we can't really do much with at this stage," said the Green Party's Emma Edwards.
Councillors said they had hoped to hear details of early engagement with the public and new plans ahead of a six-week consultation launching on 10 March.
But they complained at only receiving a short report and being shown slides, mostly of photographs from a series of "visioning days".
Officers asked members to "bear with" them, adding that more details would be published by 10 March, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Ms Edwards said: "From a position of scrutiny we haven't got anything to scrutinise.
"We haven't seen what people have said. We're seeing photographs of kids' drawings which is lovely but we can't really scrutinise kids' drawings."
Conservative group leader Councillor Mark Weston said "there are no details to consult on" and Labour's Tim Rippington called it a "failure in general of the way we consult in this city".
Executive director of growth and regeneration Stephen Peacock said that this was "the vision piece, not the masterplan".
"It is a modest but useful starting point. A masterplan where these things are discussed is the next stage, which people will be really excited by," he added.
The cabinet is expected to consider the results of the consultation in June.
