Pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle in Bristol
- Published
A woman in her 80s has died following a collision with a car.
The pedestrian was badly injured on Southmead Road, Bristol at about 17:00 GMT on 22 February.
She was taken to hospital and died on Thursday evening, Avon and Somerset Police said. Details of the car have not been released yet by police.
There is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
