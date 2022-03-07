Bristol plogger to fight climate change 'one bit of plastic at a time'
A student who set up a running group to collect 1,000 tonnes of litter in India is planning to do the same in Bristol "one bit of plastic at a time".
Vivek Gurav has been on more than 250 "plogging missions", which is jogging and litter-picking at the same time.
Mr Gurav, 26, said he hoped to top the success of the scheme he left behind in India.
He added: "Bristol Ploggers will be an important step towards helping citizens act locally for a global impact."
Mr Gurav, who came to Bristol in September to study for a masters degree in Environmental Policy and Management, first started a community plogging campaign in his home city of Pune, in India.
Called the "Pune Ploggers", there are now more than 10,000 volunteers "helping to make the world a better place".
"I believe plogging has made me a climate activist who protests by picking litter," he said.
"Communities can bring a change in mindset, and this is crucial for a mass awakening towards climate change and to make governments worldwide act now."
Mr Gurav said he was trying to counter the "negative mentality" people have towards littering, which he described as "careless" and "irresponsible".
In February he took on a 30-day plogging challenge to collect 4kg (9lbs) of litter daily, while running a minimum distance of 4km (2.4miles).
Twelve other volunteers have joined him on his challenge, after which he hopes to launch a Bristol Ploggers team, which has already had interest from up to 40 people.
Mr Gurav said he hoped the community project would also have a "positive effect" on mental health, as that was a "key aspect" of the plogging community he had developed in India.
"I want to provide a safe space where people can talk about their troubles in life, a place where people can share their anxieties and fears," he said.
To encourage people to attend regularly Mr Gurav said he would set challenges and turn litter-picking into a "treasure hunt" at times with groups who "compete" to collect the most litter.
"Making it a game means that people better enjoy litter-picking, it increases motivation and people keep coming back for more sessions," he said.
The University of Bristol is helping to provide litter-picking equipment for Mr Gurav and his prospective team.
Professor Sarah Purdy, the university's pro-vice-chancellor for student experience, said: "Vivek's passion for the environment is inspirational.
"It's fantastic to see someone use their skills and drive to make a difference, both here and in India."
