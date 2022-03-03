Bristol uni students continue occupation over pensions row
- Published
Students occupying the Great Hall in Bristol have vowed to continue their protest because their "demands have not been met yet".
The 12 University of Bristol students have been occupying the Wills Memorial Building since 28 February.
They said they were responding to "the 3 percent cut to pensions" for university staff.
A university spokesperson said it had met with the group "twice this week" and had "productive" discussions.
The spokesman said there would be "no repercussions for peaceful occupation", and explained the students' action was part of a national dispute over pay and pensions.
The occupiers have said they want a University and College Union (UCU) "pension plan proposal" to be put in place and to "reverse the decision to withhold pay" from striking staff.
A spokesperson for the occupiers said they were feeling "hopeful" they could "push the university to make real change."
"We are optimistic that this will work out in our favour," they said.
The cuts being put forward by Universities UK collective of up to 140 universities in the UK are based on a valuation of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) - the UK's largest private pension scheme.
The valuation was conducted in March 2020, as the markets were crashing due to the pandemic.
UCU previously said "the employers' justification for the cuts has now evaporated", after USS confirmed on 20 January, that its assets had increased to more than £92bn, which was £25b higher than its previous evaluation.
UCU's proposals would see retirement benefits protected in return for a short-term increase in contributions for both members and employers until "a new, evidence-based valuation could be implemented", it said.
A University of Bristol spokesperson said the university was "open to continuing the conversation" and being "proactive in addressing their concerns".
"Here at Bristol, we are proud of the way that we have worked with the local branch of UCU and the other trade unions to make things better for staff," they said.
"We continue to support the call for a fresh valuation in March 2022 and advocate for a scheme that is sustainable and viable not just for today, but for the future generations of staff."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk