Sounds of war 'getting closer' to student's family in Ukraine
By Nathan Heath
BBC West
- Published
One explosion was so close the kitchen floor began to shake, a student at the University of Bristol has learned from his family in Ukraine.
Tomas' family live in Bila Tserkva, 50 miles (80km) south of Kyiv.
The third year biology student said he woke up every day "incredibly scared" for their safety.
"They ran to the bathroom and stayed there for over 10 hours. They stayed awake throughout the night, too anxious to sleep," he said.
The 20-year-old has been speaking to his mother daily since Russia invaded, and believes his family's situation is becoming "more dangerous".
Since Thursday, Russian Armed Forces have been advancing towards his home city.
His mother said the sound of war was "getting closer", and their "fear is growing."
Siren wails warning of air strikes have become "increasingly common" sending his family into hiding in their bathroom, a two-metre space with precious little light.
On Tuesday night, his brother Anton ,18, said the explosion was "the loudest one yet", so great, the "kitchen floor began to shake".
He said he found it especially "difficult" not knowing whether they were safe, and as a result he was constantly checking the news for updates on the situation.
Conscription fears
Anton has been unable to escape the conflict since a ban was introduced preventing male citizens aged between 18 and 60 years from leaving the country.
Their mother Svitlana has forbidden him to leave the house out of fear he "might be forced to fight for his country."
Although fighting is currently optional, she believes "things could change quickly", so it is "safer" if he is away from the streets, Tomas said.
He said his hope was for them to join him in Bristol, where life is "truly safe."
For now, he said his family would "stand their ground".
Tomas has been attending protests across the UK and is trying to raise awareness of the situation in Bristol where he gave a talk about the conflict at a secondary school last week.
He said: "I have found it impossible to focus on my studies at the moment, the safety of my family is my only priority.
"I want the people of Bristol to know the seriousness of the situation over there, and that we can help by donating resources to those who are in desperate need."
