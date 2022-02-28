Yate rape: Police increase patrols after woman attacked by two men
- Published
Police patrols have increased after a woman was raped on her way home from a friend's house.
Avon and Somerset Police said it happened in Yate near Bristol between Sunday night and Monday.
The woman told officers she was walking in the area off Folly Bridge Close, near the Cranleigh Court Chapel, when she was attacked by two men.
Neighbourhood sgt Terry Murphy said: "We are doing everything we can to catch these men."
The victim, who is being supported by specialist officers, said both men were wearing black clothing and black masks.
She described the man who raped her as aged between 20 and 30, skinny and about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall.
The other man was aged between 25 and 35, 6ft (1.82m) tall and stocky, police said.
Sgt Murphy said: "You will see an increased police presence in Yate as officers carry out searches and house to house enquiries.
"We will also be carrying out targeted uniformed patrols and I'd encourage anyone with concerns to talk to us."
Anyone who was in the area, behind McColls, between 22:30 GMT and midnight on Sunday, who might have seen anything suspicious, is urged to contact police.
Likewise, anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage from about that time has also been asked to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk