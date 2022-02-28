Bristol's St Pauls Carnival set to partly return with live events
Organisers of St Pauls Carnival have announced plans to return to live carnival activities with a series of community events in the summer.
The Bristol carnival, which has been digital since 2020 due to the pandemic, usually draws thousands to its celebrations of diversity and culture.
Event director LaToyah McAllister-Jones said she was "thrilled" the programme will include features like the school's performance and Elders' Brunch.
The full carnival will return in 2023.
Ms McAllister-Jones said although the team had hoped to bring "the full, vibrant celebrations of St Pauls Carnival back to the streets this year", ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic had impacted carnival plans and fundraising events.
However, she added the important thing was that "carnival season '22 will not go uncelebrated".
St Pauls Carnival is a community event supported by the Arts Council and Bristol City Council, and costs more than £650,000 to stage.
It is known for its combination of carnival music genres including Reggae, Soca, and Calypso, sound systems alongside live performances, arts and crafts, and a wide range of Caribbean cuisines and world foods.
Last year, businessman and musician Levi Roots, perhaps most recognisable from his BBC's Dragons' Den appearance in 2007 when he pitched his Caribbean sauce by singing, was appointed as the carnival's chair.
Ms McAllister-Jones said the team were hoping to organise a St Pauls Carnival takeover event at Lost Horizon, a family picnic in St Pauls and a community focused event held at the Malcom X Community Centre.
The event will also recognise the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence.
A full programme of events will be published in the coming weeks.
