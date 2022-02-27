Bristol theatre cancels Russian state ballet performances
- Published
The Bristol Hippodrome has cancelled a run of performances by a Russian ballet company saying it "stands firmly behind the people of Ukraine".
The Russian State Ballet Company of Siberia was due to perform next month.
The Ambassador Theatre Group, which runs the Hippodrome, said it hoped for a swift return to peace and stability.
It comes as hundreds of people across the West of England have turned out in protest and for vigils following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian company were due to perform at the Bristol Hippodrome on 25 and 26 March, but this has been cancelled, along with performances at the Edinburgh Playhouse, which is also run by the Ambassador Theatre Group.
In a statement the group added: "We will be in touch with customers who had tickets for these performances as soon as possible, and thank them for their patience and understanding."
Other theatres in Northampton and Wolverhampton have also cancelled shows.
Meanwhile, around a hundred people joined a vigil on College Green in Bristol on Saturday with another taking place later in Weston-super-Mare.
The organiser, Patrick Keating, councillor for Blagdon and Churchill, said people wanted to help.
"One of the things that I felt watching the images was a sense of 'what can I do', I felt so powerless, so one of the things we can do is donate to charity and provide support that way, but equally if we show that we do stand with the people of Ukraine in a visible way that provides a degree of support as well," he said.
Bristol Cathedral is also opening its doors for people who want to support those in Ukraine.
Revd Canon Nicola Stanley said she hoped it would send a powerful message.
"I do hope that those people in Ukraine know they are being prayed for in this country and I am sure across the world," she said.
"What it has done is destroyed the peace that Europe has enjoyed, or the relative peace that Europe has enjoyed, for so many decades, and I think to that extent it has to be looked on as an act of evil."
In Swindon town centre on Saturday an international show of support was evident for those at the centre of the war.
Swindonians, Lithuanians, Polish, Macedonians, Germans and Ukrainians gathered and stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity.
Vadym Gurevych, who has lived in Swindon for 17 years, said he was worried for his Ukrainian family.
"I'm shocked, I'm tried, I'm angry, I cry sometimes, and then I spend days and nights checking on my relatives," he said.
Meanwhile visitors to Wells Cathedral in Somerset are being invited to join in daily prayer for the people of Ukraine and the cathedral is making chapel space available for reflection.
Another gathering is expected in Salisbury later and prayers are being said across Gloucestershire for the people affected by invasion and fighting in Ukraine.
