Wiltshire bin strike suspended while union ballots members on improved pay offer
- Published
A planned strike of bin collections across Wiltshire has been suspended after refuse workers received a new pay offer.
It was feared the 14 days of action starting on Monday could cause disruption to more than 250,000 homes.
Some employees at Hills Municipal Collections Ltd. are fighting below-inflation pay rises of two percent.
The first week of strikes has been suspended next week, while staff decide whether to accept the new deal.
GMB representative, Nicola Nixon, said the offer is still "somewhat short" of what workers' feel they deserve.
"It's just a shame they didn't go that little bit further to perhaps make an acceptance result a foregone conclusion."