Black rhinos to be homed at Bristol Zoo's new site
- Published
Two of the world's rarest black rhinos will be housed at Bristol Zoo when it relocates.
The plans are part of efforts to increase the number of species in need of conservation at the site.
Brian Zimmerman, from the Bristol Zoological Society, said: "They are such iconic animals, but they are threatened and we want to play our part in protecting them."
The zoo is due to open in 2024 on the site of the current Wild Place Project.
According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), black rhino numbers dropped by 98% between 1960 and 1995 because of poachers and loss of habitat.
But successes in wildlife conservation has brought them back from the brink of extinction.
'Scrubby vegetation'
Experts now think there could be as many as 5,600 rhinoceroses in the world today.
The species heading to Bristol Zoo will be part of a European programme to maintain numbers.
Mr Zimmerman added: "They will be living in a new exhibit with scrubby vegetation and mixed trees, resembling their habitat in Africa.
"What's unique about the new Bristol Zoo is that visitors will discover animals in a natural setting, rather than creating a completely human-made environment for them."
Bristol Zoo say about 78% of the animals at its new South Gloucestershire site will have links to conservation projects - a higher percentage than any other zoo in the UK.
The Wild Place Project will stay open to the public while the new zoo is constructed.
