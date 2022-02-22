Matthew Dobie jailed for historical child sex crimes
A man has been jailed for 20 years for child sexual offences described as "wicked in the extreme".
In December Matthew Dobie was found guilty at trial of two counts of raping a child and four counts of sexual activity with a child.
He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 18 February for the offences, which involved a single victim and were committed several years ago.
Judge Julian Lambert told Dobie: "You are truly a monster."
The crimes committed by Dobie, 47, were reported to Avon and Somerset Police in 2020.
He was a former resident of South Gloucestershire before he moved to Cambridge and his treatment of his victim was described as "despicable".
The judge told Dobie: "The extent of the damage which you did is utterly numbing.
"The damage done is irreparable. There is no question but that you knew what you were doing was wrong and wicked in the extreme.
"You chose your own corrupt sexual pleasures and thought nothing of the ruination of a young life.
"Few words can properly describe the depth of you degeneracy, few words can do you justice. You are truly a monster."
'Courage' of victim
Investigating officer Det Con Melanie Downton praised the "immense bravery" of Dobie's victim.
"The defendant accepted no responsibility for his deplorable actions and I believe this sentence reflects both the serious and impactful nature of the offending and the fact that the perpetrator did everything in his power to escape accountability for his crimes," she said.
Suzie Butler, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: "The victim showed immense courage in speaking out against the perpetrator of these awful crimes and supporting the prosecution.
"I am very pleased that we were able to deliver justice for the victim in this case. The sentence handed down is wholly appropriate given the degree of harm that the defendant has caused.
"We want every victim of sexual assault to have the confidence to come forward to report abuse, in the knowledge that support is available and that the police and CPS are committed to securing justice."
Dobie was handed a 20-year sentence with a further four years to be served on licence. He will be required to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his custodial sentence.
He was placed on the sex offenders register and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Police said anyone who had been a victim of sexual abuse could contact The Bridge sexual assault referral centre for support.
