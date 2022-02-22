Men who burgled home of vulnerable pair jailed
Three men who forced their way into the home of two vulnerable people, armed with knives and a sock containing a pool ball, have been jailed.
David Archer, 54, Alfie Kayan, 33 and Chad Walker, 31, all from Weston-super-Mare, entered the supported living accommodation building in April 2020.
All three pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary.
They were each sentenced to eight years at Bristol Crown Court.
Archer also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, Kayan also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article, while Walker also admitted possession of a bladed article and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The court was told how both victims were threatened with knives, with one victim also being restrained by Archer, as Kayan stole money and other items from his pockets.
Archer also bit the victim during the struggle, with the wound later becoming infected.
All three men fled after a panic alarm was pressed, alerting Avon and Somerset police, the court heard.
A knife was later recovered from a nearby alleyway which, when tested, was found to have all three men's DNA on it.
'Losing arm'
Kayan and Archer's DNA was also found on the clothing of one of the victims.
An extensive trawl of CCTV footage of the area also led officers to a second address in the town where the three men had gathered before the incident.
Designated Investigative Officer Lucinda Darby said: "This was a harrowing incident which saw three violent men armed with weapons force their way into two vulnerable people's home, threaten them with knives and assault and rob one of them.
"Biting one of the victim's arms was a cowardly attack and it is only through luck the infection that later developed did not result in him losing his arm."
Senior investigating officer, Det Sgt Charlie Pulling, added: "I hope the sentences handed down today give both victims a sense of closure."
