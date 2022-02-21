Dr Adam Towler would meet teenager who tried to kill him
- Published
A doctor who was stabbed nine times by a 17-year-old has said he would like to meet his attacker if given the chance.
Dr Adam Towler was attacked by Chanz Maximen, now 19, when he randomly knocked on his door in Clifton, Bristol, in October 2019.
He pulled Dr Towler into the road and knifed him repeatedly.
Dr Towler, 54, said he believed it would help to be able to talk to Maximen, who was given a life sentence on Wednesday.
He was the first of three people Maximen randomly targeted in the Clifton area at night in October and November 2019 before he was tracked down by police three weeks later.
Following Maximen's sentencing, Dr Towler said: "I owe it to him and he owes it to me - if he wants to meet, I owe it to him to listen, because the consequences of his actions on me and the other victims have been enormous.
"I would like to learn what he's thinking - what he was thinking and what he does think, whatever that is, because it helps me."
He continued: "He's never admitted his guilt but I felt there was a shift in his position in court on Wednesday, because he listened very attentively to my statement, he had good eye contact, that was more engagement than he has shown previously."
Dr Towler said he still asks himself "why didn't he actually kill me?" and has said he "was not angry" with his attacker.
Maximen, from Sea Mills, Bristol, initially left the doctor bleeding in the street. He had inflicted a deep wound to the chest that punctured his lung and narrowly missed his heart.
But he returned to the property once Dr Towler had managed to get back inside and tried to break the door down.
Maximen was found guilty of attempted murder, GBH and three counts of possessing a bladed article.
Neither the trial nor multiple psychiatric assessments has shed any light on his motive.
'I got lucky'
Despite the ferocity of the attack and the severity of his injuries, Dr Towler has been concerned for Maximen since the attack.
Asked if he had come to terms with what happened, Dr Towler said: "I don't know if one does come to terms with it, it kind of 'is' in an existential way.
"It happened - as I said in court, I wish I could 'unhappen' those events, I wish I could unhappen them for me and I wish I could unhappen them for him.
"I got lucky and outwardly at least I am in more of a fortunate position than he is, considering future life prospects - I wouldn't want to be in Belmarsh, I wouldn't want to be living with the responsibility of what he's done."
