Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across West

Published
Image source, Simon Cox
Image caption,
A woman was helped to safety after a tree fell on her car outside Rednock School in Dursley, Gloucestershire

Storm Eunice created a trail of destruction as it swept across the West Country, felling hundreds of trees and leaving thousands without power.

A rare red warning was issued suggesting a risk to life from flying debris as the storm approached.

When the storm did arrive it brought wind speeds reaching 77mph in Boscombe Down, Wiltshire and Little Rissington, in Gloucestershire.

Transport was badly hit as major roads were closed through much of the day.

Image caption,
The spire of St Thomas's Church in Wells was toppled into the churchyard by gusts

A dramatic video showing the top of the spire on St Thomas's Church in Wells, Somerset, falling to the ground was captured by 17-year-old Matthew Hodson.

Three people were taken to hospital after their car hit a fallen tree in Farleigh Wick, Wiltshire, and a woman was helped to safety by another driver after a tree fell on her car in Dursley, Gloucestershire.

Image caption,
This tree blocking a road in Bristol was among hundreds to fall
Image caption,
People volunteered to help break up trees blocking routes like this one in Backwell, Somerset

Transport was severely hit, with the Great Western Railway and South Western Railway networks closed entirely and customers advised not to travel.

Buses across the region were suspended until Saturday and both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge into Wales were closed to traffic for what is believed to be the first time in history.

Image caption,
Emergency services were called to the M5 where a lorry had blown over in the strong winds
Image caption,
Drivers were forced to find alternative routes after a large tree came down in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire

Disruption is expected to continue into the weekend with the Environment Agency warning of potentially severe coastal flooding to parts of the west and south coasts, as well as the Severn and Wye in Gloucestershire.

The Met Office said more windy weather on Saturday could hamper clear-up efforts with wind speeds expected to reach up to 60mph through the Bristol Channel and along the south coast of England, and around 50mph inland.

Image source, Network Rail
Image caption,
A fallen tree blocked the line at Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, on a day when rail networks were closed entirely

