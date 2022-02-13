BBC News

Thousands join Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade

Published
Image source, Plaster Communications
Image caption,
Different music groups from the city were part of the parade

Thousands of people have finally taken part in a parade that was postponed because of Covid-19.

The annual Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade in Bristol last took place in 2020.

Cancelled in 2021, the event was supposed to take place in early January but was put back due to rising rates of the Omicron variant of the virus.

On Saturday, as darkness fell, the huge parade wound through the streets, led by various music groups.

The event, which was set up as a way as a way of bringing light to the area in the darkest months of winter, was celebrating its 10th year.

Image caption,
Pharmacist Ade Williams, who helped co-ordinate Covid vaccination efforts in the area, led the parade
Image source, Plaster Communications
Image caption,
Several roads were closed as the parade set off at about 18:00 GMT
Image caption,
Ten local schools were involved in the parade
Image source, Plaster Communications
Image caption,
The lanterns were made by local schools and community groups in the weeks before the parade
Image source, Plaster Communications
Image caption,
The family-friendly event was cancelled in 2021
Image caption,
Hundreds of people lined the route to watch
Image caption,
Bears, an angel and a hedgehog were among this year's lantern designs
Image caption,
The Bristol Samba Band led the march

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics