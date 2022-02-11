Bristol woman who attacked police officers guilty of riot
A woman caught on camera attacking police officers and smashing the window of a police station has been found guilty of riot.
Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 27, from Clifton, Bristol, hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and threw missiles.
It came during violence that erupted on 21 March last year following a Kill the Bill demonstration in the city centre.
Gedge-Rogers will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 10 March.
During her trial, digital evidence including footage from officers' bodyworn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage was played to the jury.
In the footage, Gedge-Rogers was also seen to repeatedly strike the front window of Bridewell Street police station with her skateboard before passing it to a man for him to do the same.
'Violent mob'
Det Supt James Riccio said: "Mariella Gedge-Rogers did not deny taking part in the horrible events in Bristol city centre that night but claimed she acted alone and not as part of a group.
"The evidence presented to the jury however clearly showed her joining forces with others on the roof of the police station to hurl missiles at officers.
"She was also captured handing her skateboard, which she had used as a weapon, to another individual for them to use.
"The jury were subsequently left with little choice but to conclude she was not acting alone but was part of a violent mob."
The jury unanimously found Gedge-Rogers guilty of a charge of being part of a group which used or threatened violence and together, caused others to fear for their personal safety.
She will be the 15th person to be sentenced in connection with the disorder.
