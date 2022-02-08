Bristol PhD student 'intimidated' by trans activists
- Published
A PhD student has told a court of the "intimidation" she allegedly faced from transgender rights activists while studying at the University of Bristol.
Raquel Rosario Sanchez is suing the university over claims it failed to protect her from harassment and bullying by activists.
She complained to the university in 2018 after "malicious rumours" were spread about her, a court heard.
But Ms Rosario Sanchez claimed the "intimidation" on campus did not stop.
At the opening of a five-day hearing into her claims, Ms Sanchez told Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre earlier that she was targeted because of her involvement in Woman's Place UK.
'Spreading hate'
The group describes its aims as being "to end to violence, harassment and abuse of women and girls" and had clashed with some trans activists about how they both viewed gender, the court heard.
The session heard the student had notified the Russell Group university on 1 February 2018 that she wanted to make a complaint about "malicious rumours".
It then heard activists had labelled Ms Rosario Sanchez a radical feminist that had exclusionary trans views and further claimed she was "spreading hate about trans people" ahead of a talk she was due to give.
Ms Rosario Sanchez, a women's studies student, said: "I just felt very sad because I just want to live my life, go to campus and go to my centre and not have to face intimidation.
"In March 2018, I thought I was going to get that, but now knowing how long this has taken is making me sad."
His Honour Alexander Ralton told the court that he would assess whether the university had handled the conflict between Ms Rosario Sanchez and the activists correctly, but would not be making a judgment about gender rights.
He said: "Some might regard proceedings as about trans rights and feminist rights, but the proceedings are not about that.
"This case is about Bristol University's handling of conflict.
"I am sure counsel would say it's a lot more complicated than that, and indeed it is, but this is the heart of the matter."
The case continues.