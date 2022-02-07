Banksy the dog art raises £500 for Bristol animal charity
Paintings by a dog named after graffiti artist Banksy have raised almost £500 for charity.
Seven paintings were created by the rescue dog, who uses his nose and paws to make the pieces of art.
The money is going to Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, who have been caring for the canine creator since last August.
Spokeswoman Gina Jones said: "We're absolutely thrilled. The money will make a big difference to the lives of vulnerable animals in our care."
Banksy the dog has been recreating art by his namesake as part of an appeal to find a home.
The seven paintings; Girl With The Tennis Ball Earring, Good Panda, Treats Are In The Air, Dog And Cat, Neon Panda, (Dreaming Of) Adoption Day, and DB Original, were listed on the centre's Facebook page for a week.
People were encouraged to comment on the photos with their highest bid. In total, the auction raised £498.
Ms Jones, the centre's communications manager, said the DB Original had generated the most interest, with Good Panda reaching the highest bid at £120.
"People are really into the original," Ms Jones said.
She added that while those pieces had been auctioned off, Banksy was still making paw print paintings.
"He just keeps going and going, he loves spreading the paint around," she said.
When news of the dog's artistic leanings were first reported, his story went around the world.
But luckily he was not quite as secretive as his namesake, whose real identity has never been revealed, Ms Jones said.
"I think he secretly really enjoys the attention," she said.
"When we had some cameras in, he's like 'yes, you may film me'.
"He's really come out of his shell."
Staff at the centre said they were hoping all the attention will now help find Banksy - who has been at the centre for an "unusually long amount of time" - a home for good.
"We've had a few expressions of interests and we are still going through the adoption process with everybody," Ms Jones said.
"Obviously we do check for everyone who applies that it is a suitable home for him... and we are really hopefully we will find somebody great and get him that forever home."
The money raised will now go towards looking after the animals at the centre.
