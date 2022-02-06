Recruits wanted for myth-busting dementia podcast
People living with dementia are being asked to take part in a new broadcasting project aimed at dispelling myths around the condition.
Bristol Dementia Wellbeing Service is looking for eight people to make a series of podcasts.
It is aimed at supporting those diagnosed with dementia and the people who support them.
"It's very much a project led by people who are affected," said Trish Caverly of Bristol Dementia Wellbeing Service.
The project aims to offer the opportunity to learn new skills and support dementia sufferers through advice, stories and information.
Ms Caverly said they wanted to create an exciting project to tie-in with Dementia Action Week, which takes place every May.
'Lots of myths'
"It's an opportunity to produce podcasts about what they feel other people with dementia would want to hear," she said.
"There are lots of myths still out there so it's about creating something looks at that in a different light."
The podcasters will initially be asked to create four episodes, each lasting around 20 minutes, with training and support provided.
"They will be available on our website so that when people are newly diagnosed they can go and listen to others talking about the questions they might be asking themselves.
"Hopefully it will create a really interesting, exciting new part of someone's life," Ms Caverly added.
