The Bottle Yard: Bristol studio undergoing £12m expansion
Work has started on extending the studios where recent BBC TV series The Outlaws and Showtrial were filmed.
The £12m redevelopment of The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol includes building three new sound stages.
The studios are already the largest of their kind in the West of England and have also been used for creating award-winning dramas like Poldark and Broadchurch.
The work is due to be completed this summer.
The three new sound stages will cover an area of 7,600 metres squared and will be supported by new production offices, prop stores, costume and make up areas.
The work is backed by investment from the West of England Combined Authority, and Bristol City Council is also investing a further £1.6m in renewing and repairing existing facilities.
The refurbishment itself is expected to create 135 jobs, and another 863 jobs created at the extended studios, in Whitchurch, over the next 10 years.
Laura Aviles, Senior Film Manager for Bristol City Council, who is responsible for The Bottle Yard Studios said: "This expansion is big news for Bristol's film and TV sector.
"Upping The Bottle Yard's stage count from eight to 11 at a time when space for filming is at a premium, means we can welcome more of the productions we know are keen to film in Bristol".
Over the past two years, The Bristol Film Office has registered a 225% increase in production activity compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Ms. Aviles said: "We're making sure Bristol seizes the opportunities presented by the UK production boom with both hands, so that local crew, companies and new generations of talent can reap the benefits in employment, business and skills development."
The Bristol Film Office has already predicted that the value of TV and film production to the city's economy this year will already exceed the 2019 to 20 total of £17 million.
