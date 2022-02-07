Yate Park and Ride facility opens to help combat congestion
A £4.5m park and ride with almost 200 spaces has opened in south Gloucestershire.
The new transport hub on Badminton Road in Yate is designed to help reduce traffic along the A432 corridor.
It aims to provide commuters into Bristol with alternative travel options such as public transport, cycling or car sharing.
South Gloucestershire Council said it was part of its plans for sustainable travel in the neighbourhood.
It is open seven days a week with buses every 30 minutes. Those catching a bus will not have to pay to park.
There will be no extra busses from the park and ride which will instead be served using current bus services.
The new facility will offer bike lock ups, electric charging points and in due course, escooters.
Councillor Steve Reade, cabinet member for regeneration, environment and strategic infrastructure for the council, said: "It will provide a service for primarily for the people of Yate and Chipping Sodbury, but of course it is open to everyone.
"People are fed up of driving down to the ring road, sitting in the traffic there, whereas by taking the cars off of the road and putting people into the buses, that will reduce congestion.
"It has been a long time coming, but it is here now and that is the important thing."
Doug Claringbold, managing director for First West of England, said the company was "delighted" to have collaborated on the project, "helping to encourage more customers to use public transport and contribute to a cleaner environment for all of us".
The project is being funded by the West of England Combine Authority and Local Enterprise Partnership through the Investment Fund, administered by the West of England Combined Authority.
