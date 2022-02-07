The Harbour: Bristol bereavement charity launches appeal
- Published
A bereavement charity has launched an emergency crowdfunding appeal after an increased demand for help during the pandemic.
Bristol-based The Harbour has provided grief counselling to families since 1992.
Its bosses said it has financially fallen short due to the surge in requests for support.
Richard Davis said he does not know what would have happened without the charity's help after his son died.
The Harbour provides specialist counselling for people who are dying, their carers and those who have been bereaved due to life-threatening illnesses.
Mr Davis, a social worker and newly-appointed board member for The Harbour, got help from the charity when his son Remi unexpectedly died in 2016 from an underlying heart problem at the age of 13.
He said: "It's almost like having a pillar, something that props you up, just taken away from you. Something that's just fundamental to who you are is just taken away.
"Me and my partner needed a space to think about the unthinkable. To be somewhere together to talk, cry and enable us to begin the journey of bereavement."
They approached The Harbour for counselling in January 2017.
Mr Davis added: "Their services are fundamental. To have someone holding space and listening and asking us the questions enabled us to start grieving.
"Obviously family and friends are important at those times, but it's not the same.
"I don't know what would have happened if we hadn't had help from The Harbour to be honest."
The Harbour CEO Natasha Davies said income from funding streams, trusts and foundations had dropped by 50% in the past 12 months.
"Right now, we're facing serious short-term cashflow issues," she said.
"We've launched an emergency appeal to help us keep operating and delivering counselling through this difficult time.
"It's our 30-year anniversary in 2022, so it would be devastating if we had to close just when Bristol needs us most."
The charity needs to raise £65,000 and out of this sum is looking to crowdfund £10,000.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk