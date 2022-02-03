Covid: Bristol group fronts campaign urging disabled to get jab
- Published
Two women with learning disabilities have fronted a national campaign urging more people with disabilities to have their Covid jabs.
Penny and Beth, from Bristol, feature in an NHS video which has been viewed more than 500,000 times on social media.
Currently around 85% of people with learning difficulties have received a booster jab in the South West.
Beth encouraged people with disabilities to get the vaccine.
Speaking to BBC Points West, she said: "I've found some people I know are too scared.
"I would say to people with learning disabilities and autism go for it.
"It doesn't really hurt, you just feel a bit of a scratch and voila it's over and it really protects you from the virus."
Both women are part of Misfits, a Bristol-based learning disability and autism theatre group.
It worked with the NHS to produce the short video encouraging people to come forward.
Penny said: "In the past there's been a lot of barriers to people with learning difficulties.
"Like you shouldn't do this, you shouldn't do that.
"So getting the Covid-19 jab is a good idea for anyone with a learning disability and not all disabilities are physical - they are hidden as well."
She explained there is "a bit of uncertainty" about the vaccine so "people can be reluctant".
Penny said it was because "there is a lot of misinformation about the jab which can affect people".
She went on to say it was important "to get across that all this misinformation is just plain mumbo jumbo".