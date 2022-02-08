'Overworked' Bristol Old Vic Theatre School pupil sewed through hands
- Published
A former Bristol Old Vic Theatre School student has told the BBC she sewed through both her hands after allegedly being "overworked".
Stephanie Drogemuller said she felt "unsupported" while on her costume making course and left as a result.
She is one of two students who complained to the BBC about their workload at the school whose alumni include Brian Blessed and Jeremy Irons.
School CEO Fiona Francombe said: "We are concerned to hear these reports".
The renowned theatre school said it would look into the issues raised if the students involved made contact.
'Just so exhausted'
Ms Drogemuller said before she began her course in 2013 she had OCD.
She was subsequently diagnosed with dyspraxia and dyslexia during her first year of study.
The school, that produced acting talents such as Naomie Harris and Olivia Colman - described her course as an "intensive, vocational and highly practical course covering all aspects of costume work".
Ms Drogemuller's condition worsened during the course and she left to study at The London College of Fashion after the sewing accident in 2014.
She said changes in the reporting and understanding of mental health issues had encouraged her to tell her story now.
She told BBC Points West: "It was after a long two weeks of a lot of work.
"Being worked really, really hard. It was just before the Christmas shows.
"I was just so exhausted the needle went through both of my hands on the sewing machine."
Paramedics were called and safely managed to remove the needle and thread.
An incident report was filed and she claimed she was asked by a member of staff if it "had happened because of her dyslexia".
She added: "I felt like she was phishing for me to say yes, as a sort of easy answer to this incident.
"I turned around to her and said 'no, it's because I'm exhausted.'"
Psychiatrist appointment
She said the experience had "destroyed" her mental health and had made her feel as though her skills were inadequate.
Another former Bristol Old Vic Theatre School student Shani Schwartz said her experience there had a long-term impact on her mental health.
Before she was accepted at the school, Ms Schwartz said she had informed tutors that she suffered from dyslexia, dyspraxia and depression.
She was enrolled in the school's professional acting course from 2013 to 2015 but withdrew from a touring production in order to visit her psychiatrist in London.
Ms Schwartz said her tutor had authorised the absence but she later received a letter from the school saying her "unauthorised absences" had disregarded the school's regulations.
It added: "You have caused substantial and immediate difficulties for your colleagues."
Responding to the letter, Ms Schwartz said: "It was almost like I had set the school on fire and my behaviour had been put into question, or I had been arrested or had assaulted a student."
Her father David Schwartz said that shortly after receiving the letter she stopped taking care of herself and was not eating properly.
"There should have been alarm bells going off," he said.
Post-traumatic stress
"She now can't and won't sing, the emotion of singing is too difficult for her.
"Drama for her is something she can never consider again.
"She has trouble socialising, she has trouble dating, she has trouble integrating.
"It is the debris of post-traumatic stress disorder. In my daughter's case, it's complex post-traumatic stress disorder."
"They need to acknowledge what they did and say sorry, I think that would help my daughter heal," he added.
Principal Francombe said: "We are concerned to hear these reports about former students.
"We take our duty of care towards students extremely seriously and have a robust series of policies and services in place, that we regularly review and update, to support student wellbeing.
"Our courses need to prepare students for professions that can be both physically and mentally demanding, but our priority is to achieve this whilst ensuring their safety and wellbeing."
