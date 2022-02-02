Bristol Old Vic boss Tom Morris to step down
An "inspiring" theatre director of 12 years who kept it "alive" during the pandemic has announced he is stepping down.
Bristol Old Vic artistic director, Tom Morris, will complete a future focused season before he leaves in August.
The theatre's team said his "leadership has been a renaissance" for them and thanked him for his work.
Mr Morris said it had been a "privilege" adding "there is no job in British theatre as exciting as this".
"There have been many points since March 2020 when it has seemed questionable whether the theatre industry, which contributes so much to our economy, our international reputation and the health and well-being of our communities, would survive at all," Mr Morris added.
"For much of the rest of this year I will continue to have the immense privilege of holding the relationship between the most beautiful theatre in Britain, the astonishing talent who relish creating and discovering their voices within it, and the endlessly inspiring city and people of Bristol."
In 2012, he oversaw the refurbishment of the Bristol Old Vic's auditorium and then the redevelopment of the front of house, studio and event spaces in 2018.
Bristol Old Vic chairman Bernard Donoghue said he had "transformed the theatre physically and artistically".
"Tom has been an inspiring, visionary, brave, utterly creative and hugely hard-working and passionate artistic director and leader," he said.
"He has broadened our networks and enhanced our national and global reputation.
"His leadership has been a renaissance for the theatre."
Bristol Old Vic deputy chairwoman Sado Jirde added that Mr Morris has created opportunities for marginalised communities to "freely and creatively express and engage with the theatre".
"In a time in which racial justice and the free expression of racial identity have been a key discourse in national debates on inclusion, belonging, nationality, Tom has been a strong and clear voice in the work to effect change," she said.
"I and the rest of the board are committed to building on this foundation."
The organisation said it will now look towards its plan for post-pandemic recovery, re-opening its doors and releasing more digital content.
