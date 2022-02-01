Kill the Bill Bristol: Court hears officers' 'terrifying' recollections
Two police officers have told a jury about their "terrifying" experiences as they tried to stop a police station being attacked.
"I have got kids at home and you think: 'Am I going to get home?'," said Sgt Nick Smart.
He has been giving evidence at the trial of Jasmine York, 26, of Arnos Vale, Bristol.
She is accused of taking a leading role in the attack on Bridewell Street police station in March 2021.
Ms York denies one count of riot and another of arson.
Bristol Crown Court heard how Sergeants Lucy Williams and Nick Smart saw other officers being pelted with bricks and bottles during the violence which erupted at the end of a Kill the Bill protest on 21 March.
Sgt Williams told the jury she saw an officer being pulled from the police line and how she and other officers went to help.
"[I was] terrified. I think it was hard to see at the point where it was going to end," she said.
"Nothing like anything I had experienced in my career or my life, to be honest."
Sgt Williams told the court she remembered seeing Ms York at the front of the protestors.
"(She was) riling up the crowd, leading the chants, 'Our Streets' and the crowd were repeating.
"I felt that her behaviour was encouraging aggression and abuse among the crowd. The crowd were repeating the chants - basically just being led by her."
During the protests, police horses were deployed in a failed attempt to push the crowd back, Sgt Williams told the court.
"Members of the crowd were resisting, shouting: 'Get that animal off the horse' and 'Get that pig off the horse,'" she said.
Sgt Nick Smart, who was on duty outside the police station, said bottles and stones were thrown at officers.
"We were met with hostility from the crowd. They were shouting, 'Kill the police.'
"My shield was grabbed multiple times. I was sprayed with aerosol, as was my visor," he said.
"My colleagues were having their shields and batons grabbed and were being pulled into the crowd, which was horrific to see,"
Sgt Smart added he was "terrified," despite being a "big guy."
"It felt like a mob mentality."
The trial continues.
