Bristol: Public inquiry sought over plans for historical area
- Published
A government public inquiry is being sought by Bristol Civic Society into the redevelopment of the central and historical St Mary le Port area.
Plans for three office blocks were approved in December, despite concerns they would overshadow Castle Park and "overwhelm" the Old City.
City councillors voted five to three to approve the plans, and one abstained.
The society voiced "grave concerns" and has formally requested a public inquiry to examine the proposals independently.
The site is in the centre of Bristol between the Floating Harbour, St Nicholas Market, Castle Park and Wine Street.
The changes will see three former bank buildings at the corner of Wine Street and High Street being replaced with one nine-storey and two eight-storey office blocks, with independent shops, cafes, restaurants and bars at ground level.
'Longstanding eyesore'
The developer will also expand the park, restore the ruined St Mary le Port church tower and reinstate three city centre streets that were lost during the Bristol Blitz.
It will also put money towards public toilets and improved cycle lanes through the park.
Historic England also objected to the planning application, saying it might be harmful, while others, including the Friends of Castle Park, were in favour.
Bristol Civic Society, an independent, voluntary organisation, said it was "keen to see an appropriate redevelopment of this important city centre site which is a longstanding eyesore".
"However, our strong view is that the wish to see it redeveloped and brought into productive use, should not be at 'any cost'.
The society added the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove can "call in a planning application if he considers it raises issues of more than local importance and he should take the decision".
"National planning policy puts great emphasis on achieving well-designed and beautiful places, and conserving and enhancing the historic environment.
"In line with government planning policy, we want to see the creation of high quality, beautiful and sustainable buildings and places."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk