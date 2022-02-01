Painting Bristol dog's artwork to be auctioned online
- Published
Paintings created by a "misunderstood" dog named after the Bristolian graffiti artist Banksy are to be sold online.
Seven paintings will be auctioned off to raise funds for Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, who have been caring for the canine creator since August 2021.
"Banksy really enjoys creating the artworks, it's a great enrichment activity for him to do," said manager Jodie Hayward.
"He is a misunderstood dog with a lot of potential."
When news of the dog's artistic leanings were first reported, his story went around the world.
"News crews from the national UK tabloids, as well as journalists from Germany, Czech Republic, Russia and the UAE were all covering the story," said the centre's communications manager, Gina Jones.
Staff there hope his auction will help him find a home for good.
"Banksy had a rough start in life, having passed between a few homes already, and is now looking for a consistent and patient home where he can settle, said Ms Hawyard.
"We are sure that he will bring a great deal of joy to the right family,"
The seven paintings: Girl With The Tennis Ball Earring, Good Panda, Treats Are In The Air, Dog And Cat, Neon Panda, (Dreaming Of) Adoption Day, and DB Original, will be listed on the centre's Facebook page for a week.
"The brilliant thing about it is that every penny raised from his art will go towards helping, healing and homing the vulnerable animals in our care," said Ms Hayward.
Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (Bristol A.R.C.) has been caring for pets and wildlife in the city since 1887.
The charity estimates it rehomes more than 14,000 vulnerable animals every year.