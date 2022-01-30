BBC News

Downend: Woman pedestrian hit by van dies in hospital

The woman was on foot on Chestnut Road on Friday morning when she was struck

A woman pedestrian who was hit by a van has died in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the woman was struck by the van on Chestnut Road in Downend, Bristol, just before 10:00 GMT on Friday.

The incident happened as the vehicle was pulling into a parking area, the force added.

Investigating officers want anyone who saw the van or the woman, who was wearing a pink coat, before the incident to get in touch.

"Our thoughts are with her relatives, who are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer," a police statement said.

