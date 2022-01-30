BBC News

Covid-19: Man runs in memory of mum a year after her death

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Andy Marshall-Aherne said it had been "heart-breaking" not to see his mum in her final days

A year after his mother died from Covid-19, a man has run 30 km (19 miles) to the school where she used to be the headteacher.

Christine Marshall died on 29 January 2021 after 18 days in intensive care in Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Son Andy, not allowed to see her, ran 10k every day in the days before her death, raising money for the hospital.

His run on the anniversary of her death, finishing in Chippenham, involved a pause at her memorial.

Mr Marshall-Aherne started his run on Saturday with a minute's silence for his mother, with friends and family outside his Bristol home at the exact time she died - 11:20 GMT.

Image caption,
Saturday's run included a moment of reflection at his mother's memorial

He then ran, supported by fellow runners, to her memorial tree in Westerleigh Crematorium to lay flowers, before continuing on to her former primary school - Ivy Lane Primary in Chippenham.

"I was never a runner before my mum went into hospital but for me I felt it was a good way of marking my mum and a good way of raising some funds for a really good cause," he said.

Image caption,
Mr Marshall-Aherne said it was an emotional moment when he crossed the finish line

Once he had crossed the finish line at Ivy Lane school, he said it had been a "really emotional" day.

"She [his mum] would have been really pleased and really proud of me, and it's really nice to be here at Ivy Lane where my mum spent a lot of her time," he added.

His running efforts have so far raised nearly £10,000 for the Southmead Hospital Charity.

Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Mr Marshall-Aherne said he wanted to raise money as a way of thanking the Southmead staff who cared for his mum

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

