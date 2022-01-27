Zoe Wilson inquest finds ward failings factor in student's death
Inadequate communication among staff on a mental health ward contributed to the death of a young woman, a jury inquest has concluded.
Zoe Wilson, 22, died at Bristol's Callington Road Hospital in June 2019.
She had been judged to be at medium risk of self-harm but was placed on a low-risk ward where she told staff of voices telling her to kill herself.
The head of the hospital's trust admitted it "did not do everything it could" for Ms Wilson.
The inquest into Ms Wilson's death found communication, information sharing and observation on the Larch Ward had been inadequate.
Ms Wilson, a student from Stoke Bishop, Bristol, had been in the final year of her Exeter University law degree in 2018 when she first experienced mental health issues.
She was discharged in September of the same year but re-admitted the following April to a psychiatric unit at Callington Road before her transfer to the low-risk ward in June.
Ms Wilson had been placed under 30-minute observations when she was found unconscious in her room on 19 June.
A mental health nurse carried out a check at 01:00 and reported to a colleague that Ms Wilson was "trying to sleep in a funny position up against the bathroom door" but neither of them acted upon this observation, the inquest was told.
Her family criticised the decision to transfer her to a low-risk ward when she had been judged to be at medium risk of self harm.
"The ward was not safe. She was a highly vulnerable, very unwell young woman, with a medium to high risk of harming herself but was transferred to a low-risk ward while hearing voices to kill herself," said her mother Steph.
"This doesn't seem to have been listened to or taken seriously. While in her room at night being observed she was seen distressed at 1am but the nurse did not engage with her and at 1.30am she was found dead," she added.
A report by NHS Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership concluded that Ms Wilson probably would not have died if her care had been different.
It said there were many missed opportunities for staff to seek the views of Ms Wilson's family, which is likely to have impacted on her overall care.
Her assessment as medium-risk was not in line with local guidance and there was a lack of understanding of her escalating risk and a final opportunity was not taken by a nurse to enter her room when she was last seen alive, the report said.
Ms Wilson's mother Steph said they had been left with "a life sentence of loss".
"Nothing can bring our daughter back," she said.
"Zoe was wonderful, intelligent, great company and she did really well in her exams.
"She loved reading, playing board games and spending time with family, and her really great passion was horseriding. She was just a very special person to us," added Mrs Wilson.
Analysis
BBC Points West health correspondent Matthew Hill.
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership is one of the biggest trusts in the land.
So it's perhaps no surprise that it was singled out as having the highest number of patients in its care who died, after a Guardian investigation analysed reports to prevent future deaths between 2012 and 2017.
As with Zoe Wilson's care, the most common failings identified were poor communications between staff, record-keeping and insufficient risk assessment.
Staff shortages mean tasks are increasingly left to less well-trained healthcare assistants.
Despite increases in Government funding for mental health, many feel there needs to be a radical shake-up in how money is allocated and perhaps shifted to prevention of illness.
Ms Wilson's younger sister Emilia, 21, said her sister had been "failed by almost everyone she came into contact with."
"She was really funny, beautiful and really striking.
"The sort of person in a room where everyone would be looking at her and listening to what she had to say," she added.
Medical director at Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust Sarah Constantine said: "We accept the jury's findings and recognise that in this instance we did not do everything that we could for Zoe."
