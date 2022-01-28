Robots could be used to support soldiers in combat
The British Army is exploring the use of robots in conflict zones.
Project Theseus is examining how machines could reduce the need for people to risk their lives to deliver ammunition, clothes, food and fuel.
Three companies have each been given £3m contracts to investigate the use of autonomous systems, including robots.
The Ministry Of Defence (MOD) procurement arm in Bristol said the plan would allow troops to use an "Amazon-style delivery service".
The robots will have the ability to operate themselves in the air or on the ground.
This first phase of the project will also explore the use of robotic dogs to support troops in dangerous and complex urban environments.
Companies Horiba Mira UK, Marlborough Comms Ltd UK and Rafael Israel were awarded the contracts by the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence in Abbey Wood in Bristol.
'Increases mission success'
SO2C Robotic and Autonomous Systems, Future Force Development leader Major Matt McGarvey-Miles said: "Robotic and autonomous system capabilities will play an increasing role in delivering deployed sustainment in the near-future.
"Doing so will increase combat power through increasing mass and tempo of resupply, as well as reducing risk-to-life for our people, leading to an increased probability of mission success."
Head of the MOD procurement arm, The Future Capability Group at Defence Equipment and Support, James Gavin said more than 50 companies had expressed interested in the project.
"[We] then worked with pace and agility to identify three suppliers offering potential solutions."
He said the project had surpassed the first stages of its plan.
"This project is also a success for the MOD innovation ecosystem," he added.
