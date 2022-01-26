Craig Wiltshire death: Nathan Smith cleared of manslaughter
- Published
A man has been cleared of the manslaughter of a suspected burglar following a citizen's arrest.
Nathan Smith, 38, was found not guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after pinning Craig Wiltshire, 43, to the ground on 20 November 2019.
Mr Wiltshire lost consciousness after Mr Smith knelt on his back for nine minutes while performing a citizen's arrest in a suburb of Bristol.
He died in hospital two weeks later on December 4.
