Bristol social mobility programme creating future leaders
- Published
A programme set up to increase social mobility is aiming to give children in areas with fewer opportunities the tools to become future leaders.
Bristol Achieve mentoring scheme pairs high potential year seven students with high achieving sixth form students.
The programme, running at Bridge Learning Campus, Hartcliffe, is designed to improve options and raise students' confidence.
Co-founder Hetty Brown said she was "so proud" of the young people involved
She described the scheme as the opportunity to mentor young people in life skills like confidence, speaking, team work and communication, and to boost students love of reading for pleasure, which she said will help them in the classroom.
Ms Brown said: "The younger students really look up to their slightly older peers so sixth form students are perfect and their genuine bonds have been a delight to see".
Ms Brown explained the team looked at research by the Sutton Trust which showed life skills were the key element that allowed all young people to thrive in their life.
She said they were "committing to long term mentoring and looking to develop them by the time they're in year 13 to be able to apply for top level universities, and top level work placements and become the leaders of the future".
Neve is mentored by sixth former Abbey and explained: "Abbey helps us to read our book and every week we catch up and tell her what we've been reading.
"She helps us with things that have been going on inside and outside of school."
Abbey said that although each session is based around reading a book, it works as "a sort of cover to improve their confidence skills in lessons" and each week they set a target for themselves.
"The reading keeps them involved and interested and they pick the books themselves so it's something they want to do and look forward to talking about each week," she said.
She said the programme has definitely made a difference to her mentees, especially as "they haven't had a full year of school since year 4 and the jump to secondary school is massive any way".
She explained that having someone close in age to the mentees helps "because it's not necessarily an authority figure that they're being set work from, it's somebody they feel they can relate to and somebody who's recently been in their position".
The University of the West of England is looking at the Bristol Achieve model to research the impact that intergenerational mentoring has for young people.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk